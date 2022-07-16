Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 110 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,744,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 9,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 90,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 89,899 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 74,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT stock opened at $214.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.90.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

