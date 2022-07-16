Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 1,424 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 200.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $190,258.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.30.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

