Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $312.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.97 and a 200-day moving average of $335.52. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

