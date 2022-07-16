Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.20. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

