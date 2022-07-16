Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,102 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $102.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

