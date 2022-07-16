Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Trading Down 6.1%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 112,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 48,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
ITRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
