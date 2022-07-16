Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Trading Down 6.1%

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 112,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 48,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

About Integra Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integra Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.