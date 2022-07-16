Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -28.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $89.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 33.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

