Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the chip maker on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Intel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Intel has a dividend payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intel to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Intel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $56.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after buying an additional 1,332,635 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,886,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $539,549,000 after purchasing an additional 711,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,036,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $150,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,130 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

