Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,034 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $56.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

