Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.96.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.81. Intel has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.93.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.