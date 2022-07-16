Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Short Interest Down 40.3% in June

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 218,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,293.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on IDN. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

