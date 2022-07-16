Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $95.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

