Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after buying an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,962.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $95.83. 3,338,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,809,107. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.