Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 31200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$14.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.