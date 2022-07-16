Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 31200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Inventus Mining Trading Up 11.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$14.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61.
Inventus Mining Company Profile
Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 180 square kilometers; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers located northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Inventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.