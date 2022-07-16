Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

PPA stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.