Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 148.5% in June

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
VCV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 43,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,383. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
