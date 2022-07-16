Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Up 148.5% in June

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 148.5% from the June 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

VCV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. 43,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,383. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $14.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0415 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 123,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 21,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 116,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 27,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

