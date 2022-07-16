Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $947,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PYZ traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. 11,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,007. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $104.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.269 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

