Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,176,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $362,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

PSCC traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $112.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.44.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

