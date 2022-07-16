Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ PSCI traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.40. 1,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.