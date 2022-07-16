IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $256.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IQV. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.19.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $194.67 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in IQVIA by 10.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

