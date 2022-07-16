Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $20,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,179,000 after acquiring an additional 522,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,570 shares of company stock worth $180,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE IRM opened at $44.84 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.96.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.