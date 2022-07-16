ironSource (NYSE:IS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. ironSource has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ironSource

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.55 million. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in ironSource by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.