iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,544,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $45.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14.

