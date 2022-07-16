iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,231,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,426,000 after purchasing an additional 168,042 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,736,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 145,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.45 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.06.

