iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $118.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

