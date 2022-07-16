iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. iShares Agency Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.91. 14,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,203. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.14 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

