iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $123.25 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

