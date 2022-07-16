iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 294,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 28,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $57.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $66.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

