iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Boosted by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 295,851 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,072,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,711,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $86.55. The stock had a trading volume of 733,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

