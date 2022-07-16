iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stake Decreased by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 397,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 40,558 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 855,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 136,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 737,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.88. 130,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,791. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64.

