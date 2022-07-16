iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 219.1% in June

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a growth of 219.1% from the June 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 17,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,106. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

