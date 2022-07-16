iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 219.1% in June

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a growth of 219.1% from the June 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 17,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,106. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.79.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.