iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Boosted by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,404 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 4.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFV opened at $41.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

