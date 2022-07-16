iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Holdings Raised by KLK Capital Management LLC

KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWU. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 109,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

EWU stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

