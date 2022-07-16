iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Trading Down 3.5%

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$15.32 and last traded at C$15.56. 518,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.12.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.37.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

