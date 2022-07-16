Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.27 billion. Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

JBL stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 5.50%.

In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $335,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

