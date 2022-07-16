Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Update

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Creek Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCIC. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $20,571,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 481.4% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 865,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 716,521 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 620,281 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $5,965,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JCIC remained flat at $9.84 during midday trading on Friday. 88,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Jack Creek Investment has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.89.

Jack Creek Investment Company Profile

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

