JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.71

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.71 and traded as high as $14.10. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 50,874 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAKK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Insider Activity at JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.66. JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 68.07% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $120.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,893,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,609,637. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.