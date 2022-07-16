Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLAD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $363.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21.

Gladstone Capital Announces Dividend

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 115.70%. The business had revenue of $17.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 176,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 16,047 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Further Reading

