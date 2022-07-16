JB Investments Management LLC Sells 21,046,343 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

JB Investments Management LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,046,343 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up about 3.6% of JB Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. JB Investments Management LLC owned 0.15% of Marathon Oil worth $27,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.