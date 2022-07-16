JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 119.6% in June

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,500 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the June 15th total of 3,042,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,402.5 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. JD Health International has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $13.72.

Get JD Health International alerts:

About JD Health International

(Get Rating)

See Also

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Health International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Health International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.