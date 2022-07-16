JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Up 119.6% in June

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,500 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the June 15th total of 3,042,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33,402.5 days.
JD Health International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JDHIF remained flat at $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. JD Health International has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $13.72.
About JD Health International
