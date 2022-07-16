Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of RF stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,902,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,555,000 after buying an additional 550,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after buying an additional 311,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,256,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,114,000 after buying an additional 71,215 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

