Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree Investments’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.06 on Thursday. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $741.39 million, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

