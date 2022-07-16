Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aon plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AON’s FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON Trading Up 1.1 %

AON has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Shares of AON opened at $271.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $268.63 and a 200 day moving average of $288.19. AON has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in AON by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AON by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.