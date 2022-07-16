Jefferies Financial Group Trims The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Target Price to $72.00

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

HIG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.58.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.18%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $3,455,120.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,960. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.