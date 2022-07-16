Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ford Motor’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.91 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:F opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.