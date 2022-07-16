Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PNFP opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,533,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,763,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,400,000 after acquiring an additional 428,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,727,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.