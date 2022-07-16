Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in June

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.30) to €19.20 ($19.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance
Shares of JRONY stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. 4,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
