Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Short Interest Down 84.7% in June

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($18.30) to €19.20 ($19.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €25.00 ($25.00) to €27.00 ($27.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. 4,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.1838 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.21%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

