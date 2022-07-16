Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $248.60

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.60 ($2.96) and traded as low as GBX 217 ($2.58). Jersey Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 220 ($2.62), with a volume of 76,538 shares trading hands.

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of £70.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 247.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jersey Oil and Gas

In related news, insider Jason Andrew Benitz acquired 13,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £35,999.64 ($42,815.94).

Jersey Oil and Gas Company Profile

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

