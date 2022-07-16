JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) Trading 12.5% Higher

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JLMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

JLM Couture Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

JLM Couture Company Profile



JLM Couture, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure.

