JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 286 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $133.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.03. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $125.69 and a 12-month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

